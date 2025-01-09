Security Breach: Drone Lands in Bhopal Central Jail
A Chinese-manufactured drone was discovered inside Bhopal Central Jail, raising security concerns. Authorities are investigating, suspecting it belonged to nearby playing children. The facility, housing high-profile prisoners, has experienced previous breaches. Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A Chinese-manufactured drone was discovered within the high-security confines of Bhopal Central Jail, prompting jail authorities to initiate an investigation, according to an official statement on Thursday.
The drone, noticed by a guard near the B-block building of the prison, was charged and lightweight. It was spotted between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday, confirmed jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bangre to PTI. Despite its presence, nobody witnessed the drone's descent, suggesting that it might have been played with by local children near the prison.
This discovery adds to the jail's history of security incidents, notably from November 2016, when eight SIMI-affiliated undertrials escaped, leading to a police confrontation. The recovered drone has now been handed over to the Gandhi Nagar police for further investigation, as clarity is sought on its origin and purpose.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone
- Bhopal
- central jail
- security
- investigation
- Chinese-made
- prison
- Bangre
- police
- breach
ALSO READ
China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation
UPDATE 1-China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation by three months
UPDATE 2-China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation by three months
Undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia hit by outage, prompting investigation
UPDATE 2-Mozambique prison riot leaves 33 dead as civil unrest grips country