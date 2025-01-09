Left Menu

Jharkhand's Coal Dilemma: A Call for Cooperation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urges the central government to clear coal dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore. Discussions focus on managing mining operations, land issues, environmental concerns, and the potential benefits of relocating Coal India's headquarters to Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:11 IST
Jharkhand's Coal Dilemma: A Call for Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on the central government to settle coal dues amounting to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, emphasizing the need for collaboration to address mining and land issues.

In a meeting with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other officials, Soren presented a detailed assessment of the state's outstanding mineral royalty payments, highlighting concerns over abandoned mining lands and illegal activities.

Soren also stressed environmental considerations and proposed initiatives like training centers, mining tourism, and relocating Coal India's headquarters to Jharkhand, seeking a holistic approach to the state's coal management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025