Jharkhand's Coal Dilemma: A Call for Cooperation
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urges the central government to clear coal dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore. Discussions focus on managing mining operations, land issues, environmental concerns, and the potential benefits of relocating Coal India's headquarters to Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on the central government to settle coal dues amounting to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, emphasizing the need for collaboration to address mining and land issues.
In a meeting with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other officials, Soren presented a detailed assessment of the state's outstanding mineral royalty payments, highlighting concerns over abandoned mining lands and illegal activities.
Soren also stressed environmental considerations and proposed initiatives like training centers, mining tourism, and relocating Coal India's headquarters to Jharkhand, seeking a holistic approach to the state's coal management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
