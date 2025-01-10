Greenland: A Geopolitical Tug of War

Denmark has acknowledged years of neglect in defending Greenland, following remarks by President-elect Donald Trump, who highlighted the Arctic island's strategic significance for U.S. security. Trump declared U.S. control as essential, leaving open the possibility of military or economic measures to secure it.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed efforts to strengthen monitoring assets, despite the U.S. confirming no immediate plans to boost its military presence. Collaborating with Copenhagen and Nuuk, the U.S. continues addressing allied security needs amidst looming Russian threats.

Greenland remains integral to U.S. defense due to its strategic location. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, pushing back against acquisition efforts, plans diplomatic engagements with Trump amid internal discussions with Greenland's leader, Mute Egede, who remains resolute on independence and rejects any sale of Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)