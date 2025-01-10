Left Menu

Court Uncovers Procedural Lapses in High-Profile ED Bribery Case

A special court ordered the release of ED official Vishal Deep, arrested by the CBI over bribery charges, citing 'critical procedural lapses.' The court found the CBI's allegations 'not well founded' and highlighted fundamental issues in the arrest's legitimacy, calling the procedure unsound and non-compliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:01 IST
Court Uncovers Procedural Lapses in High-Profile ED Bribery Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial intervention, a special court highlighted 'critical procedural lapses' in the arrest of Enforcement Directorate official Vishal Deep by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court ordered Deep's immediate release, stating that the allegations against him were 'not well founded.'

The CBI had arrested Deep on charges of demanding a Rs 1.1 crore bribe from the chairman of the Himalayan group of professional institutions. However, Special Judge B Y Phad pointed to the CBI's inability to produce a case diary, undermining their case and labeling the procedure as unsound.

The court criticized the CBI’s handling of the arrest, noting a failure in maintaining transparency and procedural compliance. Consequently, the ED official was released on a personal recognizance bond, while the CBI's case against him faced substantial setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025