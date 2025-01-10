Court Uncovers Procedural Lapses in High-Profile ED Bribery Case

In a significant judicial intervention, a special court highlighted 'critical procedural lapses' in the arrest of Enforcement Directorate official Vishal Deep by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court ordered Deep's immediate release, stating that the allegations against him were 'not well founded.'

The CBI had arrested Deep on charges of demanding a Rs 1.1 crore bribe from the chairman of the Himalayan group of professional institutions. However, Special Judge B Y Phad pointed to the CBI's inability to produce a case diary, undermining their case and labeling the procedure as unsound.

The court criticized the CBI’s handling of the arrest, noting a failure in maintaining transparency and procedural compliance. Consequently, the ED official was released on a personal recognizance bond, while the CBI's case against him faced substantial setbacks.

