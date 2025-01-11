Police Encounter: Alleged Murderer's Dramatic End

A 26-year-old man linked to the murder of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha activist in Hazaribag was shot dead by police in Ramgarh district, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident, which unfolded in Murpa village under Kuju outpost's jurisdiction, involved Rahul Turi, also known as Alok, who was killed in a police encounter.

Despite requests to surrender, Turi opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. His alleged involvement in the killing of JMM leader Santosh Singh on January 8 led to the formation of an SIT to investigate. Police have arrested another suspect whose identity is still being confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)