Police Encounter: Alleged Murderer's Dramatic End

A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in the murder of a JMM activist in Hazaribag, was killed by the police in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. Known as Rahul Turi, he was gunned down after he refused to surrender during an encounter. Police have formed an SIT and arrested an accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man linked to the murder of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha activist in Hazaribag was shot dead by police in Ramgarh district, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident, which unfolded in Murpa village under Kuju outpost's jurisdiction, involved Rahul Turi, also known as Alok, who was killed in a police encounter.

Despite requests to surrender, Turi opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. His alleged involvement in the killing of JMM leader Santosh Singh on January 8 led to the formation of an SIT to investigate. Police have arrested another suspect whose identity is still being confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

