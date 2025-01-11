Police Encounter: Alleged Murderer's Dramatic End
A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in the murder of a JMM activist in Hazaribag, was killed by the police in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. Known as Rahul Turi, he was gunned down after he refused to surrender during an encounter. Police have formed an SIT and arrested an accomplice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old man linked to the murder of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha activist in Hazaribag was shot dead by police in Ramgarh district, officials reported on Saturday.
The incident, which unfolded in Murpa village under Kuju outpost's jurisdiction, involved Rahul Turi, also known as Alok, who was killed in a police encounter.
Despite requests to surrender, Turi opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. His alleged involvement in the killing of JMM leader Santosh Singh on January 8 led to the formation of an SIT to investigate. Police have arrested another suspect whose identity is still being confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cook Arrested in Pune for Heinous Crime Against Two Minor Sisters
Crackdown on Crime in Jammu and Kashmir: Two Notorious Figures Detained
Tech-Driven Policing: Andhra Pradesh's Battle Against Rising Cybercrime
Telangana Police Chief Intensifies Crackdown on Maoists and Crime
Dramatic Arrest: Uncle Apprehended for Heinous Crime Against Niece