Justice Sought: JSMC Probes Seraikela-Kharswan Mob Lynching

A team led by JSMC chair Hedayatullah Khan will investigate the mob lynching of Sheikh Tazuddin in Seraikela-Kharswan. The incident, involving a fatal beating in Sapra, Adityapur, has prompted calls for a judicial inquiry. The team is set to meet the victim's family and officials for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:10 IST
Justice Sought: JSMC Probes Seraikela-Kharswan Mob Lynching
  • Country:
  • India

In a quest for justice, the Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) is set to investigate a harrowing case of mob lynching in Seraikela-Kharswan district. The team, spearheaded by chairman Hedayatullah Khan, is probing the tragic death of Sheikh Tazuddin, who succumbed to his injuries after an attack in December last year.

The commission's involvement follows a call from the All India Minority Welfare Front for a judicial inquiry. On Monday, the team plans to visit Kapali to meet the bereaved family, hoping to piece together the sequence of events leading to Tazuddin's death.

Despite their efforts, the JSMC has yet to receive the action taken report from the district's superintendent of police. The investigation is still ongoing, with four suspects having surrendered. However, Tazuddin's death remains a point of contention, fueling demands for accountability and answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

