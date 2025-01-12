Naveen Patnaik Supports Family of Slain BMC Worker

In a show of support and compassion, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has pledged to fund the education of the daughters of Sahadev Nayak, a BMC employee recently slain in Bhubaneswar.

Nayak, aged 36, was not only supervising sanitation workers for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation but also contributing as a "Police Mitra" in efforts to combat drug trafficking within the city. His murder on January 8 shocked the community, prompting swift police action. Five individuals, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

In addition to Patnaik's generous gesture, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has announced a financial package of Rs 5 lakh for Nayak's family and has offered his widow a job as a sanitary supervisor, further supporting their livelihood amid their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)