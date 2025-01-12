Mystery Abduction: Missing Sisters and the Vanishing Autorickshaw

In Ranchi, a concerning incident unfolded as two minor sisters vanished after allegedly being abducted by the driver of an autorickshaw they had boarded. The episode occurred Saturday afternoon when the siblings left their home to update information on their Aadhaar cards.

Their disappearance led to a swift response from their worried parents, who lodged a complaint with the police, suspecting kidnapping by the autorickshaw driver. Hindpiri police station in-charge, Sunil Kumar, detailed the sequence, noting that the girls left at 12:30 PM and that their concerns were reported by late afternoon.

The alarm was raised when one of the sisters managed a brief call to their parents, indicating the vehicle was veering off to an unexpected direction. The call was abruptly cut when the driver allegedly snatched the mobile from her. The police tracked the phone's last signal to Ormanjhi, about 20 kilometers from the family's residence, and are reviewing CCTV footage in their efforts to trace the sisters.

