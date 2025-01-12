Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Dhanbad School Incident Involving Schoolgirls

A Jharkhand parents' group has filed a complaint against a Dhanbad school principal for allegedly ordering schoolgirls to remove their shirts for messages. Accusations have sparked public outrage and initiated an inquiry by local authorities. Parents threaten protest if no action is taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand, a parents' organization has taken a firm stand by filing a complaint against a school principal in Dhanbad, accused of a shocking directive. Reports allege that the principal ordered 80 Class 10 girls to remove their shirts for inscribing messages, prompting swift action calls.

Girls were reportedly sent home wearing only their blazers, sans shirts, leading to immediate demands for an official inquiry. The local administration, recognizing the gravity of the accusations, has commenced investigations into the incident occurring under Jorapokhar police jurisdiction.

The Jharkhand Abhibhawak Mahasangh (JAM) alongside BJP president Babulal Marandi, are spearheading the calls for accountability, with JAM threatening further demonstrations if the situation remains unresolved. A women's group has also announced a candlelight vigil in solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

