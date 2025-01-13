Zelensky's Offer: Trading Captured North Korean Soldiers for Ukrainian Freedom

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has announced his readiness to hand over captured North Korean soldiers to their leader Kim Jong Un, provided it facilitates the exchange of Ukrainian captives held in Russia. Zelensky stated, "In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more." The President made these remarks on the social media platform X.

Zelensky revealed on Saturday that Ukraine had captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, marking the first time Ukraine has declared the capture of North Korean soldiers since their involvement in the conflict began last autumn. Reports indicate that approximately 11,000 North Korean troops are stationed in the area to support Moscow, though Russia has not confirmed their presence.

A recent video shared by Zelensky showed the interrogation of two North Korean soldiers, one injured with bandages, expressing through an interpreter his lack of knowledge about fighting Ukraine. Additionally, a South Korean lawmaker has reported high casualties among North Korean troops, attributing it to their unfamiliarity with modern warfare techniques and Russia's tactics.

