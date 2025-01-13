Left Menu

North Korean Soldiers Caught in Ukraine: Asylum Debate Unfolds

Two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have not expressed a desire to seek asylum in South Korea. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is open to prisoner exchange deals. South Korea's spy agency is investigating. North Koreans are struggling to adapt to modern warfare, facing harsh conditions and tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:26 IST
North Korean Soldiers Caught in Ukraine: Asylum Debate Unfolds
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a compelling twist of international conflict, two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have refrained from seeking asylum in South Korea. This development was disclosed by South Korea's spy agency during a recent closed-door briefing with lawmakers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media that he is open to exchanging the soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners in Russia. However, alternative options for the soldiers who choose not to return to North Korea are being considered.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by North Korean forces in adapting to modern warfare. The soldiers, under the command of Russian forces, are struggling with outdated tactics, further complicated by harsh conditions and language barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025