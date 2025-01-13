North Korean Soldiers Caught in Ukraine: Asylum Debate Unfolds

In a compelling twist of international conflict, two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have refrained from seeking asylum in South Korea. This development was disclosed by South Korea's spy agency during a recent closed-door briefing with lawmakers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media that he is open to exchanging the soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners in Russia. However, alternative options for the soldiers who choose not to return to North Korea are being considered.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by North Korean forces in adapting to modern warfare. The soldiers, under the command of Russian forces, are struggling with outdated tactics, further complicated by harsh conditions and language barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)