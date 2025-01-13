High Court Hears PIL for CBI Probe in Hospital Tragedy
The Calcutta High Court is scheduled to review a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday, which demands a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a woman's death at a government hospital. The case involves the alleged use of expired intravenous fluids.
The petitioners seek the formation of a special investigation team due to concerns about the use of contaminated or expired medical supplies at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. It was revealed in court that the company responsible for supplying these fluids had been banned in another state since March 2024.
A division bench, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, will handle the hearing. Meanwhile, the state’s health department has initiated its own investigations, forming a 13-member panel following the woman's death and the critical illness of four others.
