Left Menu

High Court Hears PIL for CBI Probe in Hospital Tragedy

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear a PIL seeking a CBI investigation into a woman's death at a government hospital. The petitioner calls for a special investigation team due to alleged use of expired intravenous fluid, banned in March 2024 following a red flag in another state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:58 IST
High Court Hears PIL for CBI Probe in Hospital Tragedy
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court is scheduled to review a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday, which demands a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a woman's death at a government hospital. The case involves the alleged use of expired intravenous fluids.

The petitioners seek the formation of a special investigation team due to concerns about the use of contaminated or expired medical supplies at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. It was revealed in court that the company responsible for supplying these fluids had been banned in another state since March 2024.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, will handle the hearing. Meanwhile, the state’s health department has initiated its own investigations, forming a 13-member panel following the woman's death and the critical illness of four others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025