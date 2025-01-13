Left Menu

Tragedy in Chandil: Photo Studio Owner Killed

A photo studio owner in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was shot dead by two assailants. The incident occurred at the victim's shop in Chandil market. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and investigate motives, uncovering the owner’s alleged criminal past and complex personal life.

In a shocking incident, a photo studio owner was shot dead by two motorbike-riding assailants at his shop in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, confirmed police authorities.

The incident unfolded at Chandil market, a bustling area, as the owner, Dilip Gorai, opened his studio. Following the gunshot, locals and Gorai's family rushed to the scene to find him in critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur. Police reported that Gorai, 60, was shot in the forehead, and an empty cartridge was recovered at the crime scene.

Law enforcement is examining nearby CCTV tapes to trace the perpetrators. Currently, the motive remains unknown, though preliminary investigations reveal Gorai's possible criminal background and his marriage to two women. These angles are being pursued as part of the investigation, with no arrests made yet, police noted.

