Alleged Defamation Leads to Police Suspension in Gujarat

Three police personnel in Amreli, Gujarat, were suspended following allegations of assault by Payal Goti, a woman arrested for allegedly defaming BJP MLA Kaushik Vekariya. Goti claimed she was assaulted in custody. The incident has triggered political friction, with Congress leaders criticizing the BJP.

  Country:
  • India

In Amreli, Gujarat, three police officers have been suspended after a woman arrested for allegedly attempting to defame a BJP MLA accused the police of assaulting her. The suspended officers are facing an inquiry due to alleged negligence of duty as reported by Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat.

The suspended personnel include Head Constable Kishan Ansodariya and constables Bajrang Mulyasiya and Hina Mevada. Payal Goti, a computer operator charged with forging a letter to defame Amreli MLA Kaushik Vekariya, was one of four individuals arrested in the case.

Payal Goti and others were booked under India's Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the IT Act for forgery, misinformation, and defamation. After securing bail, Goti held a press conference claiming police misconduct. The Congress Party has criticized the BJP for its treatment of Goti, calling it an insult to the Patidar community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

