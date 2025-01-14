Debate Over Conditional Aid for California Wildfire Relief

Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has advocated for attaching conditions to federal aid meant for Los Angeles communities ravaged by recent wildfires. He criticized the management of California's water and forest resources, suggesting the perceived inefficiencies should impact aid distribution.

"It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects," Johnson stated at the U.S. Capitol, highlighting a need for accountability measures. Although he expressed these as personal views, Johnson noted that the discussion had not yet been held widely among Republican colleagues.

The wildfires have claimed at least 24 lives, forced over 90,000 evacuations, and wrecked thousands of homes and businesses, spanning an area equivalent to Washington D.C. The Republican conference is scheduled to deliberate on the issue further in a closed-door meeting.

