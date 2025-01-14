Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Trial

South Korea faces political unrest as the Constitutional Court postpones the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon's absence stems from concerns over his detention. The court must decide his fate within 180 days, amid another investigation into alleged insurrection, which is further complicated by national security tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:18 IST
The political landscape in South Korea is plunged into uncertainty as the Constitutional Court adjourns the highly anticipated impeachment trial of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. On Tuesday, the session was halted within minutes as Yoon failed to attend, reportedly due to a looming threat of detention by authorities.

The trial is set to resume on Thursday, with Yoon possibly continuing his absence, leaving his legal team to represent him. Discussions are underway concerning Yoon's defense strategy, said lawyer Yoon Kab-keun. The court has a 180-day window to either remove Yoon from office or reinstate his powers, while a separate criminal investigation looms over allegations of insurrection.

The political turmoil deepens as investigative authorities secure a renewed arrest warrant, following a failed attempt earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Regional tensions rise as North Korea tests ballistic missiles amidst Yoon's predicament, drawing international attention as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

