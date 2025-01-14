German Defence Minister Engages in Crucial Talks in Kyiv

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for strategic talks with the Ukrainian government, the DPA news agency reported. Pistorius aims to discuss further aid for Ukraine and evaluate the military situation, as he informed the agency upon his arrival.

The German defence ministry has yet to issue a statement on the matter. Germany stands as one of Ukraine's primary military supporters in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The visit coincides with a crucial period of debate regarding Berlin's assistance to Ukraine, particularly ahead of Germany's snap election on February 23. This debate is further intensified by the international dynamic with Donald Trump's upcoming U.S. presidency, which urges Europe to bolster its defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)