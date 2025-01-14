Left Menu

German Defence Minister Engages in Crucial Talks in Kyiv

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits Kyiv for discussions with Ukraine regarding military aid and current warfare assessments. The visit comes amid discussions about Germany's support for Ukraine and the geopolitical pressure from the U.S. under Donald Trump's impending presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:57 IST
German Defence Minister Engages in Crucial Talks in Kyiv
Boris Pistorius
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for strategic talks with the Ukrainian government, the DPA news agency reported. Pistorius aims to discuss further aid for Ukraine and evaluate the military situation, as he informed the agency upon his arrival.

The German defence ministry has yet to issue a statement on the matter. Germany stands as one of Ukraine's primary military supporters in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The visit coincides with a crucial period of debate regarding Berlin's assistance to Ukraine, particularly ahead of Germany's snap election on February 23. This debate is further intensified by the international dynamic with Donald Trump's upcoming U.S. presidency, which urges Europe to bolster its defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025