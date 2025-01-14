Celebrating the Legacy: Armed Forces Veterans' Day

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, has called for a robust and self-reliant defence sector, stressing the need for advancements in research and development to surpass global standards. His statements came during the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day event at Vayusena Nagar, where the vital contributions of veterans were celebrated.

The event saw tributes to the sacrifices of armed forces veterans, with serving and retired personnel, their families, and dignitaries in attendance. In his address, Gadkari highlighted the crucial role of the armed forces in ensuring peace and preventing global injustice through their commitment and sacrifices.

The Armed Forces Veterans' Day, celebrated annually on January 14, honors military veterans and commemorates the service of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa. Starting in 2016, this event has grown to become a significant day to celebrate and honor the role of veterans in shaping the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)