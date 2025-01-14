BJP MP Demands Apology from Meta for Misinformation

A BJP Member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey, who leads the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, has called for an apology from social media giant Meta. The demand arises from remarks made by the company's chairman, which Dubey claims misrepresented India's political situation.

The controversy stems from comments on a podcast where Meta's Mark Zuckerberg suggested that the ruling party in India had lost the 2024 elections. Dubey, supported by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, argues these claims are misleading and damage the country's image globally.

The uproar has prompted the parliamentary committee to summon Meta for what they perceive as spreading misinformation. The company has yet to respond to these calls for an apology to the Indian Parliament and its citizens for potentially harming its democratic image.

