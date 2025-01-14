Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member's Arrest: Delhi Police's Strategic Victory

Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended Asrar, an active member of the Hashim Baba gang. Arrested under the MCOC Act, he was found in Kashganj with a gun and five live cartridges. Asrar, from Delhi, has a criminal history involving murder, extortion, and violence.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a notorious member of the Hashim Baba gang, identified as Asrar, who was on the run under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act, authorities announced on Tuesday.

During the arrest operation, law enforcement officials seized a firearm and five live cartridges from Asrar's possession. The accused was located in Kashganj, Uttar Pradesh, according to a senior police officer.

Police took action upon receiving credible information, leading them to track Asrar to Kashganj, subsequently setting a trap that resulted in his capture. Asrar, from the Welcome area of Delhi, has a documented history of engaging in severe criminal activities, including murder, extortion, and acts of violence, the officer detailed.

