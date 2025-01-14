Youth Accused in Guest House Party Horror

In a disturbing incident reported on Sunday night, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a guest house, where she was lured under the pretense of a birthday party. The girl's family was informed of the ordeal the following day, leading them to file a complaint.

According to the police, the girl, a Class 8 student, left her home with a youth named Anshu, supposedly for a friend's birthday. However, her mother reported that after the alleged perpetrator Anshu and his associate Avinash lured her into the guest house, he violated her while Avinash departed.

A case has been registered under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a special team has been tasked with apprehending the fugitives, who remain at large. The victim has undergone a medical examination and is receiving necessary counseling.

(With inputs from agencies.)