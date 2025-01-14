Left Menu

Youth Accused in Guest House Party Horror

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a guest house under the guise of a birthday celebration. The girl's ordeal was revealed to her family the next day, prompting legal action under the POCSO Act. Authorities are on the hunt for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:10 IST
In a disturbing incident reported on Sunday night, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a guest house, where she was lured under the pretense of a birthday party. The girl's family was informed of the ordeal the following day, leading them to file a complaint.

According to the police, the girl, a Class 8 student, left her home with a youth named Anshu, supposedly for a friend's birthday. However, her mother reported that after the alleged perpetrator Anshu and his associate Avinash lured her into the guest house, he violated her while Avinash departed.

A case has been registered under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a special team has been tasked with apprehending the fugitives, who remain at large. The victim has undergone a medical examination and is receiving necessary counseling.

