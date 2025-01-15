Left Menu

Shockwaves as U.N. Condemns Libya Detention Center Abuses

The U.N. mission in Libya expressed concern over footage displaying torture in a detention facility in eastern Libya. Unable to independently verify the footage, the U.N. condemned the acts as human rights violations. It is collaborating with Libyan authorities for a thorough investigation and access to facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 06:49 IST
Shockwaves as U.N. Condemns Libya Detention Center Abuses

The United Nations mission in Libya has raised alarms over alarming footage that surfaced on social media, depicting detainees being brutally tortured at the Gernada detention facility in eastern Libya. The mission expressed grave concern over the content, although the location and date of the footage have not been independently verified by Reuters.

An analysis of the video's architectural details, such as tiles, wall paintings, and cell bars, aligns with the known imagery of the reported prison. The U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemned these actions as egregious violations of international human rights law, as stated in a recent press release.

The footage allegedly matches documented human rights abuses occurring in detention sites across Libya. The mission urges an immediate investigation into the alleged incidents and is working with the Libyan National Army's General Command to ensure unrestricted access for UNSMIL human rights officers and other independent monitors to Gernada and similar facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025