Shockwaves as U.N. Condemns Libya Detention Center Abuses

The United Nations mission in Libya has raised alarms over alarming footage that surfaced on social media, depicting detainees being brutally tortured at the Gernada detention facility in eastern Libya. The mission expressed grave concern over the content, although the location and date of the footage have not been independently verified by Reuters.

An analysis of the video's architectural details, such as tiles, wall paintings, and cell bars, aligns with the known imagery of the reported prison. The U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemned these actions as egregious violations of international human rights law, as stated in a recent press release.

The footage allegedly matches documented human rights abuses occurring in detention sites across Libya. The mission urges an immediate investigation into the alleged incidents and is working with the Libyan National Army's General Command to ensure unrestricted access for UNSMIL human rights officers and other independent monitors to Gernada and similar facilities.

