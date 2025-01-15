Historic Arrest: South Korea's President Yoon Detained Amid Insurrection Probe
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged insurrection. While the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) leads the inquiry, Yoon faces possible solitary detention and maintains a challenging stance, refusing to be video recorded during questioning.
South Korea's political landscape took a dramatic turn as President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested amid an investigation into allegations of insurrection.
This marks the first time an incumbent leader has been detained, with authorities questioning Yoon at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).
A solitary cell awaits the suspended president as the nation closely watches the unfolding legal and political saga.
