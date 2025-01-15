Left Menu

Historic Arrest: South Korea's President Yoon Detained Amid Insurrection Probe

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged insurrection. While the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) leads the inquiry, Yoon faces possible solitary detention and maintains a challenging stance, refusing to be video recorded during questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:58 IST
investigation

South Korea's political landscape took a dramatic turn as President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested amid an investigation into allegations of insurrection.

This marks the first time an incumbent leader has been detained, with authorities questioning Yoon at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).

A solitary cell awaits the suspended president as the nation closely watches the unfolding legal and political saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

