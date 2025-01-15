Left Menu

From Refugees to Citizens: Pakistani Hindus Eager to Vote in India

Pakistani Hindu refugees in Majnu-ka-tilla, Delhi, prepare to vote for the first time in India. Fleeing persecution, they now feel relief and belonging. Their vote is a symbolic assertion of identity and citizenship, reflecting collective decisions. They hope for better living conditions and opportunities.

Updated: 15-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:29 IST
From Refugees to Citizens: Pakistani Hindus Eager to Vote in India
In a cramped neighborhood near Delhi's Majnu-ka-tilla, Pakistani Hindu refugees preparing to cast their votes for the first time, are filled with excitement and gratitude as they embrace their new roles as citizens of India.

These men and women fled religious persecution in Pakistan, enduring immense hardships and discrimination before finding a sense of relief and home in India. For them, participating in the electoral process is more than just casting a vote; it symbolizes their assertion of identity as Indian citizens.

Having settled in Delhi since 2013, these refugees' aspirations extend beyond voting. They yearn for better housing, access to education, affordable utilities, and job opportunities, all while trying to strike a delicate balance between hope and survival. Their votes will share expectations of improved living conditions and dignity from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

