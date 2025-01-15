Tensions Rise: Polish PM Alleges Russia's Global Sabotage Plans

At a news conference in Warsaw, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of orchestrating global sabotage acts, including 'air terror' targeting airlines worldwide. Standing alongside Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy, Tusk refrained from providing specific details but emphasized the legitimacy of these concerns.

The accusations add to a series of claims from Western nations, who suspect Russian intelligence of plotting to conceal incendiary devices within cargo headed to North America. Past incidents include fires in a German courier hub and a UK warehouse. The Kremlin has consistently dismissed these allegations, labeling them as unfounded.

The contentious geopolitical climate worsens as Poland and other Western states accuse Russia of hybrid warfare tactics, particularly in retaliation for their aid to Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts. Poland's pro-European Union government cites a Belarus-induced migration crisis and has reacted by closing a Russian consulate, underscoring this tense narrative.

