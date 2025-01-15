Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Polish PM Alleges Russia's Global Sabotage Plans

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has accused Russia of preparing global acts of sabotage, including 'air terror' against airlines. Speaking with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Tusk cited fears without details. The Kremlin rejects such claims, while tensions continue due to Russia's hostility towards Poland and its support for Ukraine.

Warsaw | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:48 IST
  • Poland

At a news conference in Warsaw, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of orchestrating global sabotage acts, including 'air terror' targeting airlines worldwide. Standing alongside Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskyy, Tusk refrained from providing specific details but emphasized the legitimacy of these concerns.

The accusations add to a series of claims from Western nations, who suspect Russian intelligence of plotting to conceal incendiary devices within cargo headed to North America. Past incidents include fires in a German courier hub and a UK warehouse. The Kremlin has consistently dismissed these allegations, labeling them as unfounded.

The contentious geopolitical climate worsens as Poland and other Western states accuse Russia of hybrid warfare tactics, particularly in retaliation for their aid to Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts. Poland's pro-European Union government cites a Belarus-induced migration crisis and has reacted by closing a Russian consulate, underscoring this tense narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

