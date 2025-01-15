Supreme Court Upholds Donation of Communist Leader's Body for Educational Use
The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals of M M Lawrence's daughters seeking his remains for cremation, instead supporting a medical college's claim to use the body for educational purposes. The decision aligns with the Kerala High Court's earlier ruling, backed by Lawrence's expressed wish to donate his body for scientific research.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court ruled against the daughters of veteran communist leader M M Lawrence, supporting his bodily donation to a government hospital for scientific purposes instead of cremation.
With this decision, the apex court upheld the Kerala High Court's judgment, which validated the medical college's rights based on Lawrence's wishes conveyed by his son, Sajeevan.
The high-profile case, highlighted by public protest, underscores the complex interplay of individual wishes, familial claims, and legal interpretations in posthumous matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement