Supreme Court Upholds Donation of Communist Leader's Body for Educational Use

The Supreme Court ruled against the daughters of veteran communist leader M M Lawrence, supporting his bodily donation to a government hospital for scientific purposes instead of cremation.

With this decision, the apex court upheld the Kerala High Court's judgment, which validated the medical college's rights based on Lawrence's wishes conveyed by his son, Sajeevan.

The high-profile case, highlighted by public protest, underscores the complex interplay of individual wishes, familial claims, and legal interpretations in posthumous matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)