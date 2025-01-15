Left Menu

Major Naxalite Arrests in Chhattisgarh: A Blow to Insurgency

Seven Naxalites, aged 20 to 55, were arrested in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. They were apprehended by security forces, including CoBRA and District Force teams, during an anti-Naxal operation in the Chintagufa area. They are accused of torching a goods vehicle last year.

In a significant move against insurgency, authorities have arrested seven Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The arrests occurred after a joint team from the CoBRA unit and District Forces conducted an operation based on intelligence inputs in the Chintagufa region. The seven individuals, all males aged 20 to 55, were detained from a forested hill near Duled village.

According to police reports, these cadres were involved in a previous incident where a mini truck carrying essentials was looted and torched in the area. This arrest is part of a larger crackdown that saw 925 Naxalites detained in Bastar's seven districts last year.

