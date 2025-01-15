India's High-Tech Grievance Model Sets Global Benchmark
Union Minister Jitendra Singh discusses India's adoption of cutting-edge tech for grievance redressal, highlighting the CPGRAMS system as a global example. He addresses environmental and maritime challenges with senior Kenyan civil servants and underscores India's commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and enhancing governance through capacity-building programs.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's innovative use of next-generation technology to revolutionize its grievance redressal system, establishing it as an international role model.
Addressing senior Kenyan civil servants in India for a capacity-building program on leadership and transformation, Singh discussed India's approach to tackling maritime and environmental challenges, emphasizing sustainable solutions.
Singh praised India's CPGRAMS system, a model for global grievance redressal, and reaffirmed dedication to strengthening ties with Kenya via the National Centre for Good Governance-driven program, now having trained over 5,000 civil servants from Asia and Africa.
