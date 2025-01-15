Kerala Court Imposes Life Sentences in CPI(M) Activist Murder Case

A Kerala court has handed out life sentences to eight BJP-RSS workers convicted of murdering Sreekumar, a CPI(M) activist, in 2013. The sentences followed the rulings under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC, addressing murder and criminal conspiracy.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge IV Aaj Sudarsan awarded double life imprisonment to five of the accused and a standard life term to three others, with the sentences to run concurrently. Additionally, fines totaling Rs 6.5 lakh were levied, intended as compensation for the victim's family.

The court considered the premeditated attack to be a consequence of a financial dispute involving the victim and one of the accused, Shambhu. The prosecutor highlighted that the incident was designed as retaliation, although eight other individuals accused of aiding the crime were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)