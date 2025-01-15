Left Menu

Ceasefire: A Step Towards Middle East Stability

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as crucial for regional stability. In Ankara, he affirmed Turkey's continued push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:56 IST
Ceasefire: A Step Towards Middle East Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has labeled the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as an essential move for ensuring stability across the Middle East region.

Speaking to members of the press in Ankara, Minister Fidan highlighted the critical nature of this agreement in quelling ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed Turkey's dedication to advocating for a two-state solution in resolving the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025