Ceasefire: A Step Towards Middle East Stability
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as crucial for regional stability. In Ankara, he affirmed Turkey's continued push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:56 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has labeled the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as an essential move for ensuring stability across the Middle East region.
Speaking to members of the press in Ankara, Minister Fidan highlighted the critical nature of this agreement in quelling ongoing tensions in Gaza.
Furthermore, he reaffirmed Turkey's dedication to advocating for a two-state solution in resolving the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement