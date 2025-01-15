Ceasefire: A Step Towards Middle East Stability

In a significant development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has labeled the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as an essential move for ensuring stability across the Middle East region.

Speaking to members of the press in Ankara, Minister Fidan highlighted the critical nature of this agreement in quelling ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed Turkey's dedication to advocating for a two-state solution in resolving the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)