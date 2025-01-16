Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Withdrawal: A Step Forward in Gaza Ceasefire

Israel will start withdrawing troops from the Philadelphi corridor near Egypt as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The withdrawal, expected to complete by day 50, resolves a longstanding obstacle in ceasefire negotiations, with mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. playing a crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:06 IST
Israel's Strategic Withdrawal: A Step Forward in Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Israel is set to methodically reduce its military presence in the Philadelphi corridor bordering Egypt. This move is part of the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, with a full withdrawal projected to be completed by day 50, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The corridor had previously been a contentious issue, hampering prior attempts to finalize a ceasefire deal. Egypt, a key negotiator alongside Qatar and the United States, insisted on Israel's withdrawal following its control over the area since May.

This withdrawal marks a significant milestone in the peace negotiations, reflecting the concerted efforts of the mediating parties to reach a lasting resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025