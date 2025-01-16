Israel's Strategic Withdrawal: A Step Forward in Gaza Ceasefire
Israel will start withdrawing troops from the Philadelphi corridor near Egypt as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The withdrawal, expected to complete by day 50, resolves a longstanding obstacle in ceasefire negotiations, with mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. playing a crucial role.
In a significant development, Israel is set to methodically reduce its military presence in the Philadelphi corridor bordering Egypt. This move is part of the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, with a full withdrawal projected to be completed by day 50, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The corridor had previously been a contentious issue, hampering prior attempts to finalize a ceasefire deal. Egypt, a key negotiator alongside Qatar and the United States, insisted on Israel's withdrawal following its control over the area since May.
This withdrawal marks a significant milestone in the peace negotiations, reflecting the concerted efforts of the mediating parties to reach a lasting resolution to the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
