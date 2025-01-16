India Applauds Landmark Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Gaza
India welcomed a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, hoping it ushers in sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza. The deal follows 15 months of conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, emphasizing the release of hostages and a ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic development, India on Thursday extended its welcome to a ceasefire and hostage release deal reached between Israel and Hamas.
The agreement arrives after a prolonged 15-month conflict in the Gaza region. The Indian government expressed hope that this resolution will enable a consistent and secure flow of humanitarian aid to those affected in Gaza.
The Ministry of External Affairs underscored India's steady advocacy for a ceasefire, the liberation of hostages, and the resumption of diplomatic dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Conflict in Gaza
Israel Boosts Animal Welfare with $1.23 Million in Grants
Alarming Surge in Road Fatalities: Israel Records 21% Increase in 2024
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Target Jabalia and Hezbollah
Conflict Intensifies: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and a Nation on the Move