India Applauds Landmark Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Gaza

India welcomed a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, hoping it ushers in sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza. The deal follows 15 months of conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, emphasizing the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

In a significant diplomatic development, India on Thursday extended its welcome to a ceasefire and hostage release deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement arrives after a prolonged 15-month conflict in the Gaza region. The Indian government expressed hope that this resolution will enable a consistent and secure flow of humanitarian aid to those affected in Gaza.

The Ministry of External Affairs underscored India's steady advocacy for a ceasefire, the liberation of hostages, and the resumption of diplomatic dialogue.

