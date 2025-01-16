India Applauds Landmark Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Gaza

In a significant diplomatic development, India on Thursday extended its welcome to a ceasefire and hostage release deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement arrives after a prolonged 15-month conflict in the Gaza region. The Indian government expressed hope that this resolution will enable a consistent and secure flow of humanitarian aid to those affected in Gaza.

The Ministry of External Affairs underscored India's steady advocacy for a ceasefire, the liberation of hostages, and the resumption of diplomatic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)