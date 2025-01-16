Left Menu

Controversial Statements and the Ram Mandir Seminar

Justice Shekhar Yadav, known for his controversial remarks at a VHP event, is set to speak at a seminar on the Ram Mandir movement. The event in Maha Kumbh Mela marks the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration. Recent remarks by Yadav have sparked backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:15 IST
Controversial Statements and the Ram Mandir Seminar
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, known for recent controversial remarks, is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at an upcoming seminar focusing on the Ram Mandir movement and Gorakshpeeth on January 22.

The seminar, located in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, celebrates the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration in Ayodhya, as explained by program coordinator Shashi Prakash Singh. Other speakers include senior RSS pracharak Ashok Bery and senior VHP leader Bade Dinesh Ji Singh.

Yadav faced backlash following provocative statements made at a VHP event last December, which led to a demand for explanation by the judicial collegium and scrutiny from the Supreme Court, underscoring the social friction and debate engendered by his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025