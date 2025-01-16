Controversial Statements and the Ram Mandir Seminar
Justice Shekhar Yadav, known for his controversial remarks at a VHP event, is set to speak at a seminar on the Ram Mandir movement. The event in Maha Kumbh Mela marks the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration. Recent remarks by Yadav have sparked backlash.
- Country:
- India
Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, known for recent controversial remarks, is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at an upcoming seminar focusing on the Ram Mandir movement and Gorakshpeeth on January 22.
The seminar, located in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, celebrates the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration in Ayodhya, as explained by program coordinator Shashi Prakash Singh. Other speakers include senior RSS pracharak Ashok Bery and senior VHP leader Bade Dinesh Ji Singh.
Yadav faced backlash following provocative statements made at a VHP event last December, which led to a demand for explanation by the judicial collegium and scrutiny from the Supreme Court, underscoring the social friction and debate engendered by his comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devotee Deluge: Ayodhya and Varanasi Welcomes New Year
Ayodhya Welcomes a New Year: Unprecedented Devotee Rush at Ram Mandir
DoT Boosts Telecom Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Seamless Connectivity for Millions
Indian Railways Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Mela with Major Upgrades
Mauritian Minister's Spiritual Pilgrimage to Ayodhya's Ram Temple