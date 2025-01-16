Controversial Statements and the Ram Mandir Seminar

Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, known for recent controversial remarks, is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at an upcoming seminar focusing on the Ram Mandir movement and Gorakshpeeth on January 22.

The seminar, located in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, celebrates the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration in Ayodhya, as explained by program coordinator Shashi Prakash Singh. Other speakers include senior RSS pracharak Ashok Bery and senior VHP leader Bade Dinesh Ji Singh.

Yadav faced backlash following provocative statements made at a VHP event last December, which led to a demand for explanation by the judicial collegium and scrutiny from the Supreme Court, underscoring the social friction and debate engendered by his comments.

