Journalists Face POCSO Heat Over Festival Coverage
A case under the POCSO Act has been filed against a senior editor and two reporters from a Malayalam news channel. The FIR alleges that their festival coverage included statements with 'double meaning', leading to charges of sexual harassment. The offenses are bailable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:58 IST
Three journalists from a prominent Malayalam news channel face allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The charges relate to their reportage during the recent state school festival.
An FIR was lodged on Wednesday, citing sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, according to Cantonment police officials.
The case emerged from a report by the Women and Child Development Office, which criticized statements made by the channel's reporters as having potential 'double meanings' concerning a festival contestant.

