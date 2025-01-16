Journalists Face POCSO Heat Over Festival Coverage

Three journalists from a prominent Malayalam news channel face allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The charges relate to their reportage during the recent state school festival.

An FIR was lodged on Wednesday, citing sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, according to Cantonment police officials.

The case emerged from a report by the Women and Child Development Office, which criticized statements made by the channel's reporters as having potential 'double meanings' concerning a festival contestant.

(With inputs from agencies.)