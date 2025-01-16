Left Menu

8th Pay Commission: A New Era for Government Salaries

The Indian government announced the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries and allowances for central government employees and pensioners, a move approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new commission ensures recommendations before the current 7th Commission's term ends in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy move, the Indian government has announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, dedicated to revising the salaries of central government employees and modifying the allowances for pensioners.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved this decision, with plans to appoint a chairman and two members to the commission soon.

With the 7th Pay Commission set to conclude its term in 2026, the new commission aims to finalize recommendations well in advance, ensuring a smooth transition for the over 49 lakh employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners affected. This marks the continuation of a process that has been in place since 1947, guiding salary structures and benefits for government workers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

