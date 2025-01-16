Businessman's Loan Dispute Turns Deadly: A Gruesome Crime Unfolded
A 69-year-old businessman, Rajan Lamba, was killed in a confrontation over a loan dispute in Bawana Industrial Area. Two individuals were arrested for his murder, as he had gone missing on December 1 and his body was found a day later. The conflict arose over a Rs 3 lakh loan.
A shocking incident unfolded in the Bawana Industrial Area as a prominent businessman was murdered over a loan dispute involving Rs 3 lakh.
The victim, 69-year-old Rajan Lamba, disappeared on December 1, only to be found dead a day later. His body was discovered stuffed in a sack inside a factory.
Police apprehended two suspects, Sher Singh and Harish, linked to the crime. They confessed to killing Lamba after a heated argument over the loan repayment, culminating in a fatal attack with an iron rod.
