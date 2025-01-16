Historic Ceasefire: UK Hails Israel-Hamas Truce

The UK government has heralded a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a 'long overdue' move towards peace. The fragile truce, still under negotiation, aims to exchange hostages and mark the initial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed that the ceasefire is the news the Israeli and Palestinian people have awaited. He highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid to alleviate Gaza's suffering and advocated for a 'two-state solution' for lasting peace in the region.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also welcomed the ceasefire as a 'moment of hope.' The UK plans to contribute its efforts in working towards a sustainable peace. International support, including efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the US, was acknowledged in this diplomatic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)