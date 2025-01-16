Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: UK Hails Israel-Hamas Truce

The UK celebrates a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, marking a hopeful turn after prolonged conflict. The agreement includes exchanging hostages and initiating Israeli troop withdrawal. UK leaders stress this as a step towards peace. Humanitarian aid is urged for Gaza, highlighting the UK's role in support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:10 IST
Historic Ceasefire: UK Hails Israel-Hamas Truce
The UK government has heralded a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a 'long overdue' move towards peace. The fragile truce, still under negotiation, aims to exchange hostages and mark the initial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed that the ceasefire is the news the Israeli and Palestinian people have awaited. He highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid to alleviate Gaza's suffering and advocated for a 'two-state solution' for lasting peace in the region.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also welcomed the ceasefire as a 'moment of hope.' The UK plans to contribute its efforts in working towards a sustainable peace. International support, including efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the US, was acknowledged in this diplomatic achievement.

