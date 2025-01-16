British MP Guilty of Assault: Drama on the Streets

In a shocking turn of events, British MP Mike Amesbury has admitted to common assault after CCTV captured him engaging in a street brawl. The incident involved Amesbury punching a passerby multiple times, a situation he claims arose from feeling threatened during a night out.

The altercation, which took place on October 26, began with a conversation about a local bridge closure. Prosecutor Alison Storey detailed how Amesbury attacked the man at 2 a.m., continuing the assault even after the man hit the ground.

Following the court proceedings at Chester Magistrates' Court, Amesbury expressed his remorse, stating he was "sincerely sorry". As he awaits sentencing in February, he faces potential removal from his parliamentary seat if constituents demand a new election.

