British MP Guilty of Assault: Drama on the Streets

British MP Mike Amesbury pleaded guilty to common assault after CCTV footage showed him attacking a man following a night out. The incident stemmed from a discussion about a local bridge closure. Amesbury was suspended from the Labour Party and awaits sentencing in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:24 IST
In a shocking turn of events, British MP Mike Amesbury has admitted to common assault after CCTV captured him engaging in a street brawl. The incident involved Amesbury punching a passerby multiple times, a situation he claims arose from feeling threatened during a night out.

The altercation, which took place on October 26, began with a conversation about a local bridge closure. Prosecutor Alison Storey detailed how Amesbury attacked the man at 2 a.m., continuing the assault even after the man hit the ground.

Following the court proceedings at Chester Magistrates' Court, Amesbury expressed his remorse, stating he was "sincerely sorry". As he awaits sentencing in February, he faces potential removal from his parliamentary seat if constituents demand a new election.

