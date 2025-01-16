Starmer's 100-Year Vision: Securing Ukraine's Future
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Kyiv to sign a '100-Year Partnership' with Ukraine, promising security and development assistance. Amid heightened diplomatic activity, the deal aims to provide assurance against Russian aggression while focusing on defense, economic recovery, and technological cooperation.
- Ukraine
In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in Kyiv on Thursday, unveiling a "100-Year Partnership" treaty with Ukraine aimed at securing the nation's future against Russian aggression.
The agreement, to be signed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spans defense, science, energy, and trade, marking Britain's commitment to Ukraine's long-term stability.
This visit highlights a flurry of international diplomatic efforts, particularly as the US prepares for a potential policy shift under incoming President Donald Trump.
