Starmer's 100-Year Vision: Securing Ukraine's Future

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in Kyiv on Thursday, unveiling a "100-Year Partnership" treaty with Ukraine aimed at securing the nation's future against Russian aggression.

The agreement, to be signed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spans defense, science, energy, and trade, marking Britain's commitment to Ukraine's long-term stability.

This visit highlights a flurry of international diplomatic efforts, particularly as the US prepares for a potential policy shift under incoming President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)