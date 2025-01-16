Left Menu

Global Call to Action: Rebuilding Gaza's Healthcare Post-Ceasefire

The WHO urged the international community to increase aid for Gaza following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The call emphasizes urgent health needs and rebuilding the healthcare system, highlighting the importance of global and private sector support for sustainable healthcare recovery in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a strong appeal for international support to bolster aid efforts in Gaza. This follows a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, ending a 15-month conflict.

WHO officials underlined the necessity for member states, donors, and the global community, including the private sector, to assist in both meeting immediate health requirements and in the long-term reconstruction of Gaza's decimated healthcare infrastructure.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized that the United Nations cannot single-handedly handle the crisis recovery, calling for a collaborative global response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

