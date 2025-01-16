Global Call to Action: Rebuilding Gaza's Healthcare Post-Ceasefire

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a strong appeal for international support to bolster aid efforts in Gaza. This follows a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, ending a 15-month conflict.

WHO officials underlined the necessity for member states, donors, and the global community, including the private sector, to assist in both meeting immediate health requirements and in the long-term reconstruction of Gaza's decimated healthcare infrastructure.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, emphasized that the United Nations cannot single-handedly handle the crisis recovery, calling for a collaborative global response.

