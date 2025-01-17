Political Storm in Seoul: President Yoon's Arrest Raises Questions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is at the center of a political maelstrom following his historic arrest for alleged insurrection. Investigators are pushing for an extended detention amidst a high-stakes impeachment trial.

Yoon's arrest came after he attempted to declare martial law, a move that was rapidly overturned by the parliament. Despite his detention, support for his ruling People Power Party has surged, as political polarization appears to boost their approval ratings.

The situation has drawn international concern, with the U.S. cautioning against potential exploitation by North Korea. Meanwhile, Yoon's defiance and the charges facing him continue to be a focal point in South Korea's most severe political crisis in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)