EU Revives Civilian Mission for Rafah Crossing Monitoring

The European Union is negotiating the revival of its civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This move follows a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Initially established in 2005, the mission was part of a broader international effort to aid peace processes when Israel withdrew from Gaza. However, the mission was short-lived, suspended after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, displacing the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

Kallas stated that redeployment discussions are underway, requiring cooperation from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and Egypt. She emphasized the EU's readiness to assist in reconstruction and recovery efforts, reiterating its commitment to a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)