Left Menu

High-Stakes Heist: Robbery in Mangaluru Sparks Statewide Alert

Armed robbers looted valuables worth up to Rs 12 crore from Sahakari Sangh Bank in Mangaluru. Police have intensified investigations and heightened security across toll plazas. State leaders demand stringent actions to apprehend the culprits, citing potential security lapses as suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:09 IST
High-Stakes Heist: Robbery in Mangaluru Sparks Statewide Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious daylight robbery shook Mangaluru on Friday as armed thieves made off with valuables estimated between Rs 10 and 12 crore from Sahakari Sangh Bank, officials reported.

The incident follows a violent robbery in Bidar, where two guards were killed over Rs 93 lakh. Mangaluru's latest heist saw assailants armed with a pistol, sword, and knife enter the bank, threatening staff and seizing gold jewellery.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered widespread surveillance and coordination among police districts, with intended efforts to track the suspects, who fled in a blue Fiat. Law enforcement is focused on tightening security and preventing further escapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025