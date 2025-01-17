High-Stakes Heist: Robbery in Mangaluru Sparks Statewide Alert
Armed robbers looted valuables worth up to Rs 12 crore from Sahakari Sangh Bank in Mangaluru. Police have intensified investigations and heightened security across toll plazas. State leaders demand stringent actions to apprehend the culprits, citing potential security lapses as suspects remain at large.
An audacious daylight robbery shook Mangaluru on Friday as armed thieves made off with valuables estimated between Rs 10 and 12 crore from Sahakari Sangh Bank, officials reported.
The incident follows a violent robbery in Bidar, where two guards were killed over Rs 93 lakh. Mangaluru's latest heist saw assailants armed with a pistol, sword, and knife enter the bank, threatening staff and seizing gold jewellery.
In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered widespread surveillance and coordination among police districts, with intended efforts to track the suspects, who fled in a blue Fiat. Law enforcement is focused on tightening security and preventing further escapes.
