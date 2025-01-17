High-Stakes Heist: Robbery in Mangaluru Sparks Statewide Alert

An audacious daylight robbery shook Mangaluru on Friday as armed thieves made off with valuables estimated between Rs 10 and 12 crore from Sahakari Sangh Bank, officials reported.

The incident follows a violent robbery in Bidar, where two guards were killed over Rs 93 lakh. Mangaluru's latest heist saw assailants armed with a pistol, sword, and knife enter the bank, threatening staff and seizing gold jewellery.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered widespread surveillance and coordination among police districts, with intended efforts to track the suspects, who fled in a blue Fiat. Law enforcement is focused on tightening security and preventing further escapes.

