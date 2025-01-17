Heroin Bust: Police Officer Among Two Arrested in Jammu

In a significant drug bust on Friday, Jammu local authorities arrested two individuals for possession of heroin, one of whom is a Special Police Officer. The arrest took place on the outskirts of the city, according to official reports.

The suspects, while traveling from Samba to Akhnoor, were intercepted by a police team at Balol Bridge in the Miran Sahib area. Upon noticing law enforcement, they attempted to flee but were quickly subdued and apprehended.

The accused have been identified as Special Police Officer Irfan Hussain, stationed at District Police Lines Poonch, and Sajjad Hussain Shah. Legal proceedings have commenced at Miran Sahib Police Station, with investigations actively continuing to unravel more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)