Heroin Bust: Police Officer Among Two Arrested in Jammu
Two individuals, including a Special Police Officer, were apprehended on the outskirts of Jammu city with heroin in their possession. The suspects attempted to flee during a police interception but were captured. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.
In a significant drug bust on Friday, Jammu local authorities arrested two individuals for possession of heroin, one of whom is a Special Police Officer. The arrest took place on the outskirts of the city, according to official reports.
The suspects, while traveling from Samba to Akhnoor, were intercepted by a police team at Balol Bridge in the Miran Sahib area. Upon noticing law enforcement, they attempted to flee but were quickly subdued and apprehended.
The accused have been identified as Special Police Officer Irfan Hussain, stationed at District Police Lines Poonch, and Sajjad Hussain Shah. Legal proceedings have commenced at Miran Sahib Police Station, with investigations actively continuing to unravel more details.
