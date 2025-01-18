Mysterious Find: Decomposed Body Discovered in Closed Factory

A chilling discovery was made in Maharashtra's Thane district when a decomposed body, believed to be that of a man aged between 40 to 50, was found inside a disused factory. The case came to light on Friday, an official reported.

The eerie find occurred when a prospective customer, along with a broker, entered the derelict building with plans to convert it into a school. To their dismay, they stumbled upon the corpse lying undiscovered on the floor.

Nizampura police have launched an official investigation, rigorously examining the case and sending the body for a post-mortem. The locale remains on high alert as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances behind the sinister occurrence.

