Mysterious Find: Decomposed Body Discovered in Closed Factory
In Thane district, Maharashtra, the decomposed body of a middle-aged man was discovered in a closed factory. The finding occurred when a prospective customer, interested in establishing a school, visited the premises. Local police have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.
- Country:
- India
A chilling discovery was made in Maharashtra's Thane district when a decomposed body, believed to be that of a man aged between 40 to 50, was found inside a disused factory. The case came to light on Friday, an official reported.
The eerie find occurred when a prospective customer, along with a broker, entered the derelict building with plans to convert it into a school. To their dismay, they stumbled upon the corpse lying undiscovered on the floor.
Nizampura police have launched an official investigation, rigorously examining the case and sending the body for a post-mortem. The locale remains on high alert as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances behind the sinister occurrence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
