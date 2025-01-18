Left Menu

Mysterious Find: Decomposed Body Discovered in Closed Factory

In Thane district, Maharashtra, the decomposed body of a middle-aged man was discovered in a closed factory. The finding occurred when a prospective customer, interested in establishing a school, visited the premises. Local police have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:48 IST
Mysterious Find: Decomposed Body Discovered in Closed Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling discovery was made in Maharashtra's Thane district when a decomposed body, believed to be that of a man aged between 40 to 50, was found inside a disused factory. The case came to light on Friday, an official reported.

The eerie find occurred when a prospective customer, along with a broker, entered the derelict building with plans to convert it into a school. To their dismay, they stumbled upon the corpse lying undiscovered on the floor.

Nizampura police have launched an official investigation, rigorously examining the case and sending the body for a post-mortem. The locale remains on high alert as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances behind the sinister occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025