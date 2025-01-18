Destruction of Ahmadi Worship Place Sparks Outcry in Pakistan

An 80-year-old worship site of Pakistan's minority Ahmadi community was razed in Punjab Province, allegedly by police and Islamist party members, according to an official on Saturday.

The structure, located in Daska Kalan, near Lahore, was demolished under pressure from religious extremists, claims Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP).

The JAP declared the demolition as a calculated attack on the community's religious rights and called for accountability, citing similar incidents and rising persecution against Ahmadis in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)