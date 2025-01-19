A Fragile Truce: Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amidst Tensions in Gaza

In a significant development, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is slated to commence on Sunday morning, as confirmed by mediator Qatar. This announcement arrives amid heightened tensions, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizing that the truce is considered temporary.

Netanyahu insists that Israel retains the right to engage in military actions if necessary, contingent upon the situation's evolution. Meanwhile, the agreement involves an exchange of hostages held in Gaza with Palestinian prisoners in Israel, stirring mixed reactions within the Israeli government and its populace.

Despite the ceasefire's logistical preparations, such as the anticipated release of hostages and increased humanitarian aid, recent military actions continue to challenge its viability. As Palestinians cautiously anticipate a respite, the broader international community keenly observes the unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)