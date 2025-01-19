Left Menu

Tragic Noise Dispute Turns Fatal in Madhya Pradesh

A noise complaint escalated to a deadly attack in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, where two men killed their neighbor after his granddaughter objected to their loud music. Police have arrested the suspects, who used a stick and shovel during the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashoknagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A noise complaint turned deadly in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district when a man was killed by his neighbors following a dispute over loud music, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in Gorakala village under Chanderi police station on Friday night. After the victim's granddaughter, a Class 12 student, raised objections about the music volume, authorities confiscated the equipment. This led to tensions that tragically culminated in violence.

The accused, Ratiram Ahirwar and Mukesh Ahirwar, allegedly attacked Kalua Ahirwar, the victim, with a stick and shovel after a heated argument with the girl's parents, who managed to flee the scene. The suspects have since been apprehended by police, who continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

