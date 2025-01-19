Tragic Noise Dispute Turns Fatal in Madhya Pradesh

A noise complaint turned deadly in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district when a man was killed by his neighbors following a dispute over loud music, police confirmed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in Gorakala village under Chanderi police station on Friday night. After the victim's granddaughter, a Class 12 student, raised objections about the music volume, authorities confiscated the equipment. This led to tensions that tragically culminated in violence.

The accused, Ratiram Ahirwar and Mukesh Ahirwar, allegedly attacked Kalua Ahirwar, the victim, with a stick and shovel after a heated argument with the girl's parents, who managed to flee the scene. The suspects have since been apprehended by police, who continue to investigate the incident.

