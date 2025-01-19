Left Menu

Manipur's Integrity Drive: COCOMI Calls for NRC Implementation

The Meitei group COCOMI has demanded NRC implementation in Manipur to identify illegal immigrants from Myanmar. The group also urges speedy border fencing and military action against Kuki militants to resolve ongoing conflicts. COCOMI highlights issues of immigration, arms, and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing the Meitei community, has demanded that the Indian government implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur. This call aims to identify and manage illegal immigrants from Myanmar, as tensions and conflicts in the region continue to rise.

COCOMI emphasized the urgency of constructing a fence along the India-Myanmar border to curb illegal immigration and the smuggling of arms and drugs. Their demands gain momentum amidst recent violent incidents, including a bombing in Imphal's Kadangband area, allegedly by suspected militants.

Somendro Thokchom, the group's coordinator, called for direct action against Kuki militants and criticized the lack of governmental response to repeated security threats, including the unaddressed violent crimes reported in the state's conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

