Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amid Devastation in Gaza

In a significant turn of events in the 15-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, a truce was announced, prompting celebrations on the streets of Gaza. This development was marked by the first exchange of hostages and prisoners between the two sides, mediated by international negotiations.

The ceasefire deal, forged with the assistance of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, took effect following a brief delay. As per the agreement, 33 hostages from Gaza are to be freed, while Israel is expected to release 90 Palestinian prisoners, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the halt in fighting, Gaza remains devastated with extensive damage. Aid efforts have ramped up to alleviate suffering, with long lines of trucks carrying necessary supplies into the territory. Both sides remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects of sustained peace amid political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)