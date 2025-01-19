Left Menu

Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amid Devastation in Gaza

Palestinians celebrated a ceasefire that ended 15 months of conflict with Israel, enabling the Red Cross to collect hostages. 33 hostages are set to be released, alongside 90 Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire is tentative, with both sides facing pressure but hoping for lasting peace after devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:37 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amid Devastation in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant turn of events in the 15-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, a truce was announced, prompting celebrations on the streets of Gaza. This development was marked by the first exchange of hostages and prisoners between the two sides, mediated by international negotiations.

The ceasefire deal, forged with the assistance of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, took effect following a brief delay. As per the agreement, 33 hostages from Gaza are to be freed, while Israel is expected to release 90 Palestinian prisoners, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the halt in fighting, Gaza remains devastated with extensive damage. Aid efforts have ramped up to alleviate suffering, with long lines of trucks carrying necessary supplies into the territory. Both sides remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects of sustained peace amid political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025