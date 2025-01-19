Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amid Devastation in Gaza
Palestinians celebrated a ceasefire that ended 15 months of conflict with Israel, enabling the Red Cross to collect hostages. 33 hostages are set to be released, alongside 90 Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire is tentative, with both sides facing pressure but hoping for lasting peace after devastation.
In a significant turn of events in the 15-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, a truce was announced, prompting celebrations on the streets of Gaza. This development was marked by the first exchange of hostages and prisoners between the two sides, mediated by international negotiations.
The ceasefire deal, forged with the assistance of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, took effect following a brief delay. As per the agreement, 33 hostages from Gaza are to be freed, while Israel is expected to release 90 Palestinian prisoners, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.
Despite the halt in fighting, Gaza remains devastated with extensive damage. Aid efforts have ramped up to alleviate suffering, with long lines of trucks carrying necessary supplies into the territory. Both sides remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects of sustained peace amid political pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Ceasefire
- Hamas
- Israel
- Hostages
- Palestinians
- Red Cross
- Prisoner Swap
- War
- Conflict
ALSO READ
Hostages in Gaza endure another winter as their families plead for ceasefire
Israeli Troops Recover Bodies of Hostages Amid Ceasefire Talks
Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Conflict Over Hostages and Airstrikes
Tragedy in Gaza: Father and Son Hostages Found
Trump's Envoy Expects Progress on Israeli Hostages